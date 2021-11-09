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Newsmax opposes Biden's vaccine mandate, will not fire unvaccinated employees | Wake Up America
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410 views • November 09, 2021
President Joe Biden's new OSHA rule requiring businesses to have their employees vaccinated against COVID is a dangerous overreach of federal power and opposed by Newsmax, said Rob Finnerty on Monday's "Wake Up America". https://bit.ly/3BTo9OQ.
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