26 - FOJC Radio - SNLive - Atlantis in America - David Carrico & Brian Reece - 6-4-2023

Join David Carrico and Brian Reece on June 4th 2023 for a Broadcast about the connection between Atlantis and America has been a topic of interest for centuries. As early as the 1500s, early settlers and European thinkers were interested in discovering how humans had come to populate North and South America. One theory proposed the island of Atlantis as the origins of human life in the New World. The evidence in America has abundance of evidence pointing back to Atlantis history dating back centuries ago. Join us for a very Compelling Broadcast. Coming Soon. #Atlantis, #America, #SerpentMound, #BibleSubscribe to Visual Disturbance Youtube Channel-https://www.youtube.com/@visualdisturbance504

Youtube Channel UndergroundChurch https://www.youtube.com/@undergroundchurch8233

Subscribe to FOJC RADIO RUMBLE Channel- https://rumble.com/c/c-704825





The correct contact information is contained in the description below. Some videos from our past may have incorrect meeting times, places, and contact information.





FOJC Radio - David Carrico & Donna Carrico - Followers of Jesus Christ Radio

" Preaching the Gospel of the Kingdom & Teaching the Doctrine of Jesus Christ To the Whole World "





Web Site: http://www.fojcradio.com or http://www.ritualabusefree.org

" Where the Truth in God's Word Is Found "





RADIO PAGE - https://www.fojcradio.com/fojc-radio/

Listen 24/7 to our Auto DJ with Teachings, Music, and other Audios

Fridays 6 PM Central Time - We Are *on Air LIVE *** for Remnant Gathering

Please Join the Chat Room with other Listeners from all over the world where Scriptures & Comments are posted.





• YOU TUBE Channel - UNDERGROUND CHURCH FOJC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg

• RUMBLE CHANNEL - https://rumble.com/c/c-704825

• BRIGHTEON CHANNEL - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/overcomer

• PODCASTS FOJC Radio Remnant Gatherings and other programs - https://www.fojcradio.com/podcasts/

• THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES are with Jimmy Cooper at Jimivision on You tube. Https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClUvYf3rZHvqQloMEoEFtlw?view_as=subscriber

• PODCASTS FOR THE DOCTRINE OF CHRIST SERIES AUDIOS - https://the-doctrine-of-christ.simplecast.com/

• FOJC VAULT VIDEOS on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fojcvault





To RECEIVE NOTICES for Friday night Remnant Gathering messages or other programs we are on, send an email to: [email protected] with : “Sign Up” in the Subject line.





“NEW” REMNANT GATHERING LOCATIONS - https://www.fojcradio.com/home/new-remnant-locations-page/





CONTACT INFORMATION:

David and Donna Carrico

Followers of Jesus Christ

P. O. BOX 671

Tell City, IN 47586

Phone -812-836-2288

Email - [email protected]





Shared from and subscribe to:

Followers of Jesus Christ Radio - FOJC Radio

https://rumble.com/c/c-704825



