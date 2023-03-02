PT-22 / NO TRUTH - HOS 4.1 f/Prof Truth

This is the Pre Show where I go over show notes we were unable to cover in the Friday night show. Focus is on Hos 4.1 No Truth of love for God in the Nation. We show you Hitler's speech where he prclaims to be a Christian following Jesus Christ! No wonder the "usual suspects" want him villified at all costs!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.