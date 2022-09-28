Create New Account
The True Extremist Threat
* [Bidan] trashes half of America, then calls for unity.

* Dems are true perpetrators of the big lie.

* The left has poisoned the conversation.

* Joe’s never-ending well of grievance.

* They’ll always have January 6th.

* Here’s the reality for Dems.

* Absent policy prescriptions, the left pushes violence.

* Callousness on display: targeting pro-lifers.

* Nothing is sacred to leftist nutbags.

* FBI: save some of the harassment for us!

* We saw how far they would go during the Summer of Love.

* They’ve become more depraved as their power slips.

* No one is safe from their retribution.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


The Ingraham Angle | 27 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6312947372112

