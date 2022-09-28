The True Extremist Threat

Dark And Sinister
* [Bidan] trashes half of America, then calls for unity.
* Dems are true perpetrators of the big lie.
* The left has poisoned the conversation.
* Joe’s never-ending well of grievance.
* They’ll always have January 6th.
* Here’s the reality for Dems.
* Absent policy prescriptions, the left pushes violence.
* Callousness on display: targeting pro-lifers.
* Nothing is sacred to leftist nutbags.
* FBI: save some of the harassment for us!
* We saw how far they would go during the Summer of Love.
* They’ve become more depraved as their power slips.
* No one is safe from their retribution.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 27 September 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.