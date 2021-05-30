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Prophylactic dose 3 pills a week Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Dr. Lee Merritt maximizing your health Multi-dimensional unrestricted War, Don't trust big Corp organizations
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220 views • May 30, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt maximizing your health, Multi-dimensional unrestricted War, Look out the window and ask yourself why your government is lying to you, Wake up or becoming a casualty of War, Don't take advice from people who are being paid and making money from this virus and outbreak, Don't assume your doctor knows what's going on!, Anti-inflammatory diet , Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc vitamin D and NAC
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