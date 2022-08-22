CASH ME OUTSIDE - Men's History Month in Texas while we Make Men Great Again

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Season 1, Episode 3
For Men's History Month, Cash Daily heads to the man made Lake Conroe to have a chat with some folks and visit the Sam Houston statue in Huntsville. Also celebrated is Juan Sequin and the over 350 Tejano Men who fought in the Texas Revolution. Along the way awareness is spread about how to Make Men Great Again.
Cash Me Outside: S1 EP2 - https://rumble.com/v1dsy33-cash-me-outside-white-history-month-white-boy-summer.html
Cash Me Outside: S1 EP1 - https://rumble.com/v18akto-cash-me-outside-calling-out-disgusting-food-brands-for-pedophile-story-time.html
Men's History Month 2021 - https://rumble.com/vl5vmt-mens-history-month-2021-hard-working-men.html
https://knowwhatsright.weebly.com/
https://www.minds.com/cashdaily/