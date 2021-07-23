BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Incubus-Adonis Herb from Africa 🔬 What you need to know about Yohimbine
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
166 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
85 views • July 23, 2021

Yohimbine is a fat-burning Nutraceutical with a dark side that is worth the attention of those seeking to sculpt themselves into an Adonis or those intent on reincarnating a tribal African chief's libido.

There are certainly some risks in using Yohimbine, but there are a couple of specific use cases for which it's quite good, which I'll break down here.


3:35 History

4:27 Scientific Research

4:52 Unleashing Your Inner Incubus

10:14 A Powerful Fat Burner

13:04 A Fasting “Cofactor"

15:18 Appetite Suppressant

15:40 Pre-Workout

16:00 Sleep

17:05 Experiential

17:37 Testosterone Non-Enhancer

18:00 Mechanism of Action

18:42 Yohimbine HCL

22:35 Side Effects

23:18 Risk Grade

25:18 Is Yohimbine a Nootropic?

26:51 Cofactors

32:11 Usage & Dosage

33:45 Conclusion


Read meta-analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Yohimbine: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 Yohimbine

Organic Softgels https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine

Pharmaceutical-Grade Yohimbine HCL https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-RU [RUPharma]

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-AMZ

Powdered https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-Powder ⚠️ Be VERY CAREFUL with the dosage

In UK/EU https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-EU


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthsciencepodcastherbsfastingtestosteronenootropicyohimbinefat burner
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America&#8217;s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

The Hidden Miracle of Naturopathy: How America’s Medical Monopoly Suppressed True Healing

Mike Adams
Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Study Links Hinoki Root Essential Oil to Sleep Improvements in Small Trial

Morgan S. Verity
Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Build a Healthy Plate Instead: Report Lists Six Foods That May Increase Cancer Risk

Zoey Sky
U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

U.S. children are exposed to hundreds of different pesticides, study reveals widespread contamination

Willow Tohi
Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Mamdani Administration Signs Two Contracts for Gender Procedures on Minors

Morgan S. Verity
Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Eight firefighters out of options as Supreme Court refuses religious vaccine exemption case

Cassie B.
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy