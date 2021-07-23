The Incubus-Adonis Herb from Africa 🔬 What you need to know about Yohimbine

Yohimbine is a fat-burning Nutraceutical with a dark side that is worth the attention of those seeking to sculpt themselves into an Adonis or those intent on reincarnating a tribal African chief's libido.

There are certainly some risks in using Yohimbine, but there are a couple of specific use cases for which it's quite good, which I'll break down here.





3:35 History

4:27 Scientific Research

4:52 Unleashing Your Inner Incubus

10:14 A Powerful Fat Burner

13:04 A Fasting “Cofactor"

15:18 Appetite Suppressant

15:40 Pre-Workout

16:00 Sleep

17:05 Experiential

17:37 Testosterone Non-Enhancer

18:00 Mechanism of Action

18:42 Yohimbine HCL

22:35 Side Effects

23:18 Risk Grade

25:18 Is Yohimbine a Nootropic?

26:51 Cofactors

32:11 Usage & Dosage

33:45 Conclusion





Read meta-analysis 📑 For everything you need to know about Yohimbine: science, stacks, biohacks, dosage guide, side effects, credible sources - and more!

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Yohimbine-Meta-Analysis

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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