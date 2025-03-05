Biggest Medical Crime in the US: Lobotomy vs. Gender Surgery

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lobotomy is a surgical procedure using blunt instruments to penetrate the brain. Due to its brutal method, it has gone down in history as a medical crime. The genital mutilations of today’s transgender surgeons are well on the way to becoming one. Comparing the history of lobotomy with today’s practices of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health – WPATH.