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Operation Mockingbird
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79 views • June 06, 2022
Operation Mockingbird was a large scale CIA project started in 1950s that recruited journalists to write fake stories promoting government ideas while dispelling communist ones.
The recruited journalists were put on payroll by the CIA and instructed to write fake stories that promoted the views of the intelligence agency. Student cultural organizations and magazines were allegedly funded as fronts for this operation.
The recruited journalists were put on payroll by the CIA and instructed to write fake stories that promoted the views of the intelligence agency. Student cultural organizations and magazines were allegedly funded as fronts for this operation.
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