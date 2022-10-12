Create New Account
Jehovah's Witnesses Believe,Crosses As Emblems, Keeping Sabbath
In episode 131 we discuss some frequently asked questions, such as: Is it wrong to wear a cross as an emblem? What do the Jehova's Witnesses believe? Biblical guidelines concerning divorce and remarrying; What is lawful to do on the Sabbath? Join as us we discuss these interesting questions.

