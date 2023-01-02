Seventh Day Adventist's Partner with Rome and Kabbalists for the Environmental Sabbath

This video is part 3 in the Seventh Day Adventist Mystery Babylon Connection series. In this series we take a closer look at the SDA leaders involvement with joining the Roman Catholic Church and Kabbalists in promoting an Environmental Sabbath interfaith religious movement.

Please see my previous videos about this issue at my web page here:

https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/sda-counterfeit-mark

Copyright Disclaimer under Section 107 of the copyright act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.