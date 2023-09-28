Create New Account
Rep Comer: We have uncovered a mountain of evidence; Joe Biden has lied to Americans
Published 14 hours ago

REP JAMES COMER:

We have “uncovered a mountain of evidence, revealing how Joe Biden abused his public office for his family's financial gain. For years, President Biden has lied to the American people about his knowledge of and participation in his family's corrupt business schemes.”



Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familynew evidencebiden regimeinfluence peddling scheme

