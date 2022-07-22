Top CDC and NIH Scientists Leave Jobs Due to Dissatisfaction With Agencies Misleading the Public

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https://gnews.org/post/pxke74a2
07/17/2022 Fox News Medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary： Top doctors and scientists in CDC and NIH are leaving due to their dissatisfaction with these agencies misleading the public. No reputable medical journal would accept such sloppy and incomplete results with such a small sample size in the Covid-19 vaccine trials. Yet, without the clinical data, they’re still pushing vaccines for infants and toddlers, for people who already had COVID, and boosters for young children. Science is politicalized.