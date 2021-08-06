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How to send a Tip on D.Buzz through "Buy Me Berries". 21 GEMS 117 0 0.812 Reply
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This video will be looking at how to send a tip on D.Buzz to another user by using the built-in "TIP" Function on D.Buzz. This makes use of the "Buy Me Berries" HIVE web app. Please note, all Tip are send in HBD (Hive Backed Dollars) and has a minimum send value of at least 1 HBD.
You can find D.Buzz online at: https://d.buzz/
You can reach us on discord at: https://discord.gg/NGEn5p7Z
Please let us know in the comments below if you have any questions.
You can find D.Buzz online at: https://d.buzz/
You can reach us on discord at: https://discord.gg/NGEn5p7Z
Please let us know in the comments below if you have any questions.
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