Coalition Takes on Google & Its Lackey Judges on Censorship & Discrimination

A coalition of content creators censored and discriminated against by Google and YouTube are taking legal action in hopes of reining in the abuses against those who challenge the narrative and exercise their right to free speech, talk-show host and businesswoman Sarah Westall--one of the plaintiffs in the case who was de-platformed in October of 2020--told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter. However, in round one, the team found that judges in the Northern California area were basically bought and paid for toadies of the totalitarian-minded Big Tech behemoth and its government partners. Even more important than being allowed to speak freely is protecting the right of Americans to read and hear what they want, Westall said. Combined, the creators who were banned were gaining a larger audience than the "mainstream" media, and that is why they were removed, she added. Government is playing a major role in the censorship. The hearing will air on YouTube, ironically. "Our case is so strong," Westall said. The case has important national and international implications.





