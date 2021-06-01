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Corstet 5 Minute Overview: Inflation 2021 #6 - Inflation Fears Surge Worldwide
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30 views • June 01, 2021
In today's 5 minute overview of the 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues his series on the causes and effects of inflation.
According to StatBureau:
Inflation in America for 2020 was 1.36%. In 2021, that rate has skyrocketed to over 7 % and climbing with every move of the new administration.
Yet the US is not alone. in 2020, Germany posted a -0.28% inflation rate (otherwise known as deflation) and has mirrored the US with +7% to date.
Russia, which was suffering from the effects of 4.91% inflation in 2020, is now north of 7%.
As the administration continues to pile on new debt and unending "progressive" spending initiatives, is there an end in sight to spiraling inflation?
When the real effects of inflation take effect...more lost jobs, countless numbers of people become unable to make ends meet, will the true nature of Modern Monetary Theory be exposed?
This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
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According to StatBureau:
Inflation in America for 2020 was 1.36%. In 2021, that rate has skyrocketed to over 7 % and climbing with every move of the new administration.
Yet the US is not alone. in 2020, Germany posted a -0.28% inflation rate (otherwise known as deflation) and has mirrored the US with +7% to date.
Russia, which was suffering from the effects of 4.91% inflation in 2020, is now north of 7%.
As the administration continues to pile on new debt and unending "progressive" spending initiatives, is there an end in sight to spiraling inflation?
When the real effects of inflation take effect...more lost jobs, countless numbers of people become unable to make ends meet, will the true nature of Modern Monetary Theory be exposed?
This deep dive into the cause and effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand digital currency as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.
Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com
Watch or listen to us on one of our social media platforms:
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=corstet&;kind=video
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/corstet
CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/channels Channel 119
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_f6dc06733e008b6cacff9199f8b53c0b
iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-corstet-llc-81319059/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/corstetllc/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/corstet
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/CorstetLLC
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/user-926169183
Stitcher: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/corstet-llc
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/jerome_corsi
TuneIn: http://tun.in/pkhAM
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/corstet
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