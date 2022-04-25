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Study PROVES Vax CAUSES HEART ATTACKS! - CDC ADMITS Vax Causes Heart Problems! - Media Is SILENT
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7882 views • April 25, 2022
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent study out of 4 Nordic countries, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden which concludes that the vaccine heavily increases your risk of having a heart related issue like myocarditis and pericarditis within 28 days of getting the jab.
What they don't go further into is that people who've had only one shot are not being counted in the stats and even two after a certain amount of days have passed where we see countless men, women and children collapsing far more than 28 days after the shot.
Meanwhile, we go into further studies regarding the heart risk, the CDC's admission that the vaccine leads to heart problems and the fact that we've now seen 800 professional athletes collapse on the field in recent days.
Stay tuned as we continue to speak out!
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https://www.eventbrite.com/e/flotefest-2022-tickets-253730132657?aff=WAM
STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent study out of 4 Nordic countries, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden which concludes that the vaccine heavily increases your risk of having a heart related issue like myocarditis and pericarditis within 28 days of getting the jab.
What they don't go further into is that people who've had only one shot are not being counted in the stats and even two after a certain amount of days have passed where we see countless men, women and children collapsing far more than 28 days after the shot.
Meanwhile, we go into further studies regarding the heart risk, the CDC's admission that the vaccine leads to heart problems and the fact that we've now seen 800 professional athletes collapse on the field in recent days.
Stay tuned as we continue to speak out!
FIND US on Rokfin HERE:
https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia
FIND US on Gettr HERE:
https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia
See our EPICFUNDME HERE:
https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
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JOIN US on Rumble Here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
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Follow us on Twitter here:
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DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2022
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