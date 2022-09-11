Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html
Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted
Recently I had someone on my Facebook group warn people about Lugols Iodine and talking it undiluted for very good reasons.
So I have created this video "Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted" to make you educate you on why you should never take Lugols Iodine undiluted, what you should do if you do this, and much more on this specific subject.
If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!
