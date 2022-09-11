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Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted!
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
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161 views • September 11, 2022

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm
WARNING Never Take IODINE WITHOUT SELENIUM! - https://bit.ly/3BbfI2S


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted


Recently I had someone on my Facebook group warn people about Lugols Iodine and talking it undiluted for very good reasons.


So I have created this video "Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted" to make you educate you on why you should never take Lugols Iodine undiluted, what you should do if you do this, and much more on this specific subject.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


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