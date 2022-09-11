Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted!
151 views
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
Published 2 months ago |

Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 5% (6.75mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine5.html Worldwide Supplier For Lugols Iodine Solution 50% (50mg Per Drop): https://www.sacredpurity.com/lugolsiodine50.html


The Iodine Mega Dose Protocol With Co Factors - V2.0 - https://bit.ly/3Bcc225
Why You Need Mega Doses Of Iodine! - https://bit.ly/3KQJrCC
WARNING MOST LUGOLS IODINE SUPPLEMENTS ARE IMPURE AND TOXIC! - https://bit.ly/3QkASBm
WARNING Never Take IODINE WITHOUT SELENIUM! - https://bit.ly/3BbfI2S


Would you like a free 15 minute health consultation with Sun Fruit Dan? If so you can sign up for this and find more information about the consult by clicking this link: http://sacredpurity.com/consultation.html


My Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted


Recently I had someone on my Facebook group warn people about Lugols Iodine and talking it undiluted for very good reasons.


So I have created this video "Warning Do Not Take Lugols Iodine Undiluted" to make you educate you on why you should never take Lugols Iodine undiluted, what you should do if you do this, and much more on this specific subject.


If you want to learn about everything mentioned above and more make sure to watch this video from start to finish!


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/

Keywords
iodinelugols iodineiodine supplementhow to take iodinehow to take lugols iodinehow much iodine should you takehow much iodinelugols iodine supplementiodine mineraldr brown stein iodineiodine researchiodine infoiodine instructionsiodine antibiotic benefitswarning never taken iodine undilutedwarning never take lugols iodine undilited

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket