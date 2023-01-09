[Jan 8, 2015] The Yahuwah Triangle (virtual conference) Part 5: Mythology and the Coming Great Deception (39.8K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this updated presentation of Mythology and the Coming Great Deception, Rob traces the trail of foreign gods that were introduced to the world following the dispersion at the Tower of Babel. How do they relate to us today? Why is the U.S. government still obsessed with Egyptian, Greek and Roman gods and how does Nimrod play into the picture? Learn how the myths and legends of the gods of the ancient world can help us better understand the Bible and the Coming Great Deception that Yeshua (Jesus) warned about concerning the Last Days.
