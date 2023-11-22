The Layman's Course on Killing Cancer - Dr Richard Schulze by Sam Biser (7 of 12)

Sam Biser interviews Dr Richard Schulze on how he healed his heart, his 4th degree burned hand and helped patients on their deathbeds with cancer and other so called incurable diseases.
Demonstration on how to make the herbal formulas, infusions, decoctions, fomentations, poultices, suppositories, ointments and much more.
VOLUME 7
Section 43: Infusions and Decoctions
Section 44: Fomentations
Section 45: Poultices, Part 1
Section 46: Poultices, Part 2
Section 47: Suppositories
Section 48: Instruction on Using the Eyewash
Section 49: Ointments, Part 1
Section 50: Ointments, Part 2
