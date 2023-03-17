Easily catch Alaskan salmon by bare hands and eat it raw!

For more better quality video's check out,
https://rumble.com/user/ChadZuber
https://odysee.com/@Chadzuber:e
https://www.bitchute.com/ChadZuber/
During the summer salmon runs on Baranof Island the streams become packed with pink and chum salmon as they travel upstream to spawn. This offers a unique opportunity for people,.. and bears,… to easily catch these salmon and enjoy a tasty treat, even RAW!
