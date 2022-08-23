WATCH: UFC Fighter EXPOSES HOLLYWOOD PEDOS! - Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on incredible new video of UFC fighter Joel Bauman calling out Jimmy Kimmel and pedophiles in the media and Hollywood, demanding the release of Epstein and Ghilaine Maxwell's contact list.

Considering Ghislaine is in jail for trafficking at least hundreds of children (likely for the government for blackmail purposes) it is strange that the court never asked WHO she was trafficking children TO for Epstein.

Joel Bauman joins Israel Adesanya as yet another UFC player that demanded Epstein's blackbook to be released.





This kind of information finding its way into the mainstream is incredible and happening more and more often.





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