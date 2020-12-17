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Pt 7 | FREEDOM, The final frontier
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37 views • December 17, 2020
A bit about me. Where and to whom, which countries, does reclaim your securities apply. Why Step one is so important. Why our program is set up the way it is. A bit about sovereignty and the ultimate purpose and goal, why you should reclaim your securities: FREEDOM
🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Urchins by Rondo Brothers, free YouTube library license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Urchins by Rondo Brothers, free YouTube library license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
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