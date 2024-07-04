Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 1, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2314 - Did the Presidential debate make America look like a joke? -What two Supreme Court rulings took place? -Is it a theory that we are being fed that we are building a better world? -Cartel weapons seized at the boarder. -Girl in Germany has a more serious punishment for calling a rapist a pig than the rapist himself. -Keep your heart and minds in Christ. -Is AI the next remedy for the teen depression crisis? -Prices are through the roof. Will people be able to afford to retire? -The Government needs to be balanced. -We have technology that supersedes what we are shown. -Hypertension can be helped by doing what naturally? High energy must listen show!