COLOR OF LAW | 8-4-2023

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Show #1949
Links from this broadcast:
Communion Verses: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Hebrews+9%3A20-28&version=KJV and https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Mat.+26%3A26-29&version=KJV
Upcoming events:
https://goevents101.com/reuniteamericami/#tkt-slctr-tbl-1494
https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10160556808638497&set=a.10150713922603497
Roseann Barr: https://www.infowars.com/posts/roseanne-barr-america-needs-to-break-its-fever-before-the-globalist-sickness-consumes-us/
Deprivation of Rights under Color of Law: https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/242
'Opinion': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/opinion
Legal Word: https://lawprose.org/lawprose-lesson-165-ruling-vs-opinion-vs-judgment-etc/
First Amendment: https://www.law.cornell.edu/constitution/first_amendment
Article 1 Section 10 of the Constitution: https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI-S10-C1-2/ALDE_00001098/
Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.
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