Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Journalist Faces Jail For Committing Journalism
channel image
Son of the Republic
548 Subscribers
104 views
Published 13 hours ago

The criminals who have highjacked our government are letting us know that America is over and we are now their slaves.

Elections have been rigged for centuries because government is a form of slavery — which is why what the founding fathers of these United States gave us is so revered.

They drafted a form of government unlike any other in history: a revolutionary form of governance based upon the foundation that all men are created equal and independent; and that all are born with the inherent and inalienable right to the preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.


Reese Reports | 12 September 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=65007cf3c5d54ea8820db829

Keywords
free speechcensorshiplibertyconstitutionowen shroyer1st amendmentfirst amendment1aelection riggingfreedom of speechslaverytyrannysovereigntyindependenceinfiltrationgreg reeseenslavementunalienable rightselection fraudequalitystolen electionjanuary 6jan 6captured operationinherent rights

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket