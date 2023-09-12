Journalist Faces Jail For Committing Journalism

The criminals who have highjacked our government are letting us know that America is over and we are now their slaves.
Elections have been rigged for centuries because government is a form of slavery — which is why what the founding fathers of these United States gave us is so revered.
They drafted a form of government unlike any other in history: a revolutionary form of governance based upon the foundation that all men are created equal and independent; and that all are born with the inherent and inalienable right to the preservation of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Reese Reports | 12 September 2023
