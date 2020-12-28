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David Icke - Canadian Lockstep | The Awakening World Truth Summit
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323 views • December 28, 2020
A Liberal whistle blower leaked a lockstep schedule mapping out exactly what was to happen within the next year in Canada. Two months later and so many events have aligned with the schedule.
David Icke outlines many of the steps. Be sure to check out David Icke on January 2nd 2021 to find out what we should expect next, totally uncensored! For more information www.ExposeTheGreatReset.com
#CanadianLockstep #TheGreatReset #DavidIcke
David Icke outlines many of the steps. Be sure to check out David Icke on January 2nd 2021 to find out what we should expect next, totally uncensored! For more information www.ExposeTheGreatReset.com
#CanadianLockstep #TheGreatReset #DavidIcke
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