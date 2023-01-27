BMPT Russian "Terminator-2" at work near Kremennaya

BMPT "Terminator-2" at work near Kremennaya
The Russian BMPT "Terminator" is intended to suppress enemy infantry forces along with using it's anti-tank weapons to ensure no armored units escape.
They are armed with twin 30-mm 2A42 autocannons, the Kornet anti-tank complex, a machine gun, and the AG-17D automatic grenade launcher.
