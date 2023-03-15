2 Guys Drinking Coffee Episode 97

MORE THAN JUST BANKING…

We originally were going to devote this podcast to just the banking fiasco going on right now. However, we have two reasons for not doing exactly that: First, finance is Jim M’s bailiwick and he really wanted to be a part of this discussion and, two when we compared notes, we knew we had much more than we could cover in this podcast.

So, we came up with a solution that will take care of both issues… Today we are going to take a 30,000-foot view of the banking debacle and look how it relates to other issues and how much of it is a distraction, and secondly Jim M and I will be having a special edition of 2 Guys Drinking Coffee tomorrow evening (3/16/23) at 7:30 PM. Through the “magic of technology” we will be broadcasting from our respective homes and coming together online to do the podcast. Please, plan on joining us tomorrow evening at 7:30 and we will take a deep dive into the banking catastrophe!

But for today, we will look at this as it relates to many other issues going on. As always, we appreciate your comments and taking an active part of this podcast.