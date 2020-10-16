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BOONDOCKING ESSENTIALS: FULL TIME FREE CAMPING OFF GRID - BRANDON LASPRILLA (VIDEO)
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106 views • October 16, 2020
In this video, BRANDON LASPRILLA walks you through 5 basic Boondocking essentials for Full-Ttime RV Boondocking and Off-Grid Living. His girlfriend ANDREA and Brandon live Full-Time and Free Camp on U.S. public lands. They stay STRICTLY in free campsites around the country which has the benefits of gorgeous views, huge financial benefits (NO RENT BILL), and a true sense of freedom. Boondocking is simply a part of their every day life, and in this video, will give you first hand advice on Boondocking Basics. They prefer a lifestyle of minimal footprint for environmental AND financial reasons. With renewable energy sources like solar power and a wood-burning fireplace and cook top, they can power everything they need in their home on wheels which will not only save them more on not needing electrical hookups, but also reduces negative impacts on the environment. Gathering and burning deadfall wood is "normally" legal on all public lands in the USA (there are some exceptions), so they recommend you take advantage of it. Boondocking will leads to some of the most beautiful pieces of land in the world. Please do your part in keeping our environments healthy by cleaning up your boondocking basecamp and practicing sustainable methods of living whenever possible!
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
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D and D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
Brandon Lasprilla on Living Nomad
https://Living-Nomad.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwRz6nlHCv4UeGvT8IqXcvg
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Boondocking, Dry Camping, Dispersed Camping, Off-Grid Living, and Remote Camping is a great way to "actually" live a life worth living with as much Freedom as anyone can have nowadays, and do so very cheaply on a shoe-string budget. QUALITY OF LIFE is just as important as QUANTITY OF LIFE, and low stress living can help ensure both. This is also a great way to get out of the "dangerous" cities, so you can be in nature and Prepare (aka Prep) to survive the impending New World Order, Agenda 21, and Agenda 2030. I personally have met many people that live WONDERFUL lives like this on budgets of $500.00 (single or couple) to $1,000.00 monthly (family of 3 to 5).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
D and D World Travel
http://ddwt.us
Campendium
https://campendium.com
iOverlander
http://ioverlander.com/
Free Campsites
https://freecamsites.net
Brandon Lasprilla on Living Nomad
https://Living-Nomad.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwRz6nlHCv4UeGvT8IqXcvg
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 Rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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