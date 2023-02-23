Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful covid vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available

https://gettr.com/post/p29dk5q58cf
2/22/2023 Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful (CCP-virus) vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available; a breakthrough progress might be achieved in this Spring
#artesunate #antidote #artemisinin #freeofcharge
2/22/2023 文贵直播：英雄科学家们已基本确认：青蒿琥酯是解疫苗毒的唯一办法，剩下的科研任务是如何免费化，今年春天可能会有突破性进展
#青蒿琥酯 #解毒 #解药 #青蒿素 #免费
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.