Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful covid vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available

https://gettr.com/post/p29dk5q58cf

2/22/2023 Miles Guo: Our heroic scientists are quite positive that the only antidote to the harmful (CCP-virus) vaccines is artesunate, and the only outstanding research is how to make artesunate freely available; a breakthrough progress might be achieved in this Spring

#artesunate #antidote #artemisinin #freeofcharge





2/22/2023 文贵直播：英雄科学家们已基本确认：青蒿琥酯是解疫苗毒的唯一办法，剩下的科研任务是如何免费化，今年春天可能会有突破性进展

#青蒿琥酯 #解毒 #解药 #青蒿素 #免费



