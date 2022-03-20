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Mounting Evidence: Colonel Macgregor Confirms Ukraine's Nazi Azov Battalion Are Using Human Shields in Mariupol
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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172 views • March 20, 2022
More and more videos ar starting to emerge of regular Ukrainian's being held against their own will as the Azov Battalion militia are being forced to flee into the cities in and around south eastern Ukraine with cities such as Kharkov and Mariupol being used as Human Shields protecting the Azov fighters who are not letting the citizens leave the cities and are holding them back as homegrown hostages.


Related videos:

Interview with Colonel Macgregor: What’s Next In the Ukraine War?
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnwRBH5jGvY&;t=1022s

Saturday Together
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJn1P6WKCgw

Related links:

https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1268208/freemason-news-world-war-2-nazi-persecution-secrets-spt

https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docindex/v1_rul_rule97

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