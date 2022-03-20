© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mounting Evidence: Colonel Macgregor Confirms Ukraine's Nazi Azov Battalion Are Using Human Shields in Mariupol
Follow
0
Share
Report
172 views • March 20, 2022
More and more videos ar starting to emerge of regular Ukrainian's being held against their own will as the Azov Battalion militia are being forced to flee into the cities in and around south eastern Ukraine with cities such as Kharkov and Mariupol being used as Human Shields protecting the Azov fighters who are not letting the citizens leave the cities and are holding them back as homegrown hostages.
Related videos:
Interview with Colonel Macgregor: What’s Next In the Ukraine War?
Gerald Celente
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnwRBH5jGvY&;t=1022s
Saturday Together
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJn1P6WKCgw
Related links:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1268208/freemason-news-world-war-2-nazi-persecution-secrets-spt
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docindex/v1_rul_rule97
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related videos:
Interview with Colonel Macgregor: What’s Next In the Ukraine War?
Gerald Celente
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnwRBH5jGvY&;t=1022s
Saturday Together
Gonzalo Lira
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJn1P6WKCgw
Related links:
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1268208/freemason-news-world-war-2-nazi-persecution-secrets-spt
https://ihl-databases.icrc.org/customary-ihl/eng/docindex/v1_rul_rule97
Please follow me on Social Media
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.