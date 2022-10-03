Ukraine Retakes Lyman City in Donetsk

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https://gnews.org/post/p1s4a40b5
10/01/2022 Just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions – including Donetsk, where Lyman is located, Ukrainian troops said on Saturday they had taken the key bastion of Lyman