Ukraine Retakes Lyman City in Donetsk

10/01/2022 Just a day after Putin proclaimed the annexation of four Ukrainian regions – including Donetsk, where Lyman is located, Ukrainian troops said on Saturday they had taken the key bastion of Lyman
