Dear People Of the Future (Music Video)

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Amazing poem from one of the most courageous and hardworking author and truther I've seen @david yates 'Lyrics by David Yates Here is a link to his wonderful Poem that inspired this creation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=roL6j...
Thank you David for all the work you do for the future, past, and present! Amazon has taken his Books down but he is still continuing the fight for Life
Song will be available for download soon on
https://www.soundcloud.com/amishspace...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Amish Space Station
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RMXjY3tuZcyBRBqLpHGCQ/videos