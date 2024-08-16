While all Western media and Telegram channels focus on the "mega successful" hara-kiri action of the Ukrainian Armed Forces somewhere near Kursk, the front is advancing west of the city of Avdeevka, far beyond it.

A short video shows the shift of the front of the Ukrainian theater of military operations in the Krasnoarmeysk direction during Zelensky's seppuku in the Kursk region. In 10 days.