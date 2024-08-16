© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While all Western media and Telegram channels focus on the "mega successful" hara-kiri action of the Ukrainian Armed Forces somewhere near Kursk, the front is advancing west of the city of Avdeevka, far beyond it.
A short video shows the shift of the front of the Ukrainian theater of military operations in the Krasnoarmeysk direction during Zelensky's seppuku in the Kursk region. In 10 days.