We are magneto-electric light energy beings

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It is all about the environment; chemtrails + 5g + grafene oxide in vaccines = wired to explode. Radiaton destroys all life on earth, animals, plants and us. It is a bioweapon to kill; genocide. Add to that the satanic snake venom in the vaccines to make sure the shedding will kill the unvaxxed as well. "You knew I was a snake, but you let me in" words of Trump. Be warned. Read the Bible. Come to God, save your soul, expose all evil. 🙏