How The EU Stopped The Pandemic (The Comic) - #PropagandaWatch

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SHOW NOTES:
We've seen how the EU produced the dumbest propaganda video ever, but did you know they also produced the dumbest propaganda comic book ever? Well, they did! Join James for today's edition of #PropagandaWatch and read along as we thrill and chill to an exciting story of time traveling pandemic survivors and learn how the EU (and big pharma) teamed up to save the world from a deadly (fictional) virus.
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Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)