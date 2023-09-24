Create New Account
His whole body was numb, he tried to cry out in despair and it seemed like he wanted to give up
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Pitiful Animal


Sep 24, 2023


How long had the dog been lying there?

The little dog saw us trying to run but he had no more strength

He didn't know what to do, was just lying on the rubbish heap and shaking

The boy's whole body was covered in mud and dirt

The little dog had an accident with a vehicle, so now his hind legs were immobile

His organs were also in a rather emergence state

How could he come through this trouble?

We needed all of your support to help him.

2

We couldn't take him to the vet at that moment but tomorrow morning

His sleeping place was carefully prepared to make sure nothing happened during the night

I was really worried about my boy's condition

The little dog roamed the streets and went through other things

I found him so pitiful. I hoped God blessed him.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!


Subscribe to Channel: / @pitifulanimal8763

If there are any copyright issues with any videos posted here i will remove them. Please contact my Email: [email protected]

Thank you for watching!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMKfUhjlka4

