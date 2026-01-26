The Shooting of Jeffrey Pretti

Stefan Molyneux examines the shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026, which occurred during protests over immigration enforcement. He looks into how Pretti started out as an observer but ended up in a deadly clash with U.S. Border Patrol agents, and he discusses the problems that arise when civilians step into law enforcement matters. Drawing on public accounts alongside expert opinions, he underscores the hazards of disrupting police work and stresses the need to consider personal accountability in volatile settings.





