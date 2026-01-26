BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
The Shooting of Jeffrey Pretti
Stefan Molyneux examines the shooting of intensive care nurse Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis on January 24, 2026, which occurred during protests over immigration enforcement. He looks into how Pretti started out as an observer but ended up in a deadly clash with U.S. Border Patrol agents, and he discusses the problems that arise when civilians step into law enforcement matters. Drawing on public accounts alongside expert opinions, he underscores the hazards of disrupting police work and stresses the need to consider personal accountability in volatile settings.


GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/


SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux


Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

current eventsshootingiceevidencephilosophyreasonprotestsstefan molyneuxresponsibilityminneapolisjanuary 2026alex jeffrey pretti
