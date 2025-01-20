BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BGMCTV E283 Parash 014 Vaera
BGMCTV
BGMCTV
48 followers
5 views • 3 months ago

BGMCTV E283 Parash 014 Vaera


 The time of redemption has come. What most people fail to comprehend is redemption comes at a price. Now who pays the price…those who cursed Israel. Those who will not listen to and comply with the perfect word of Yehovah. Pharaoh would not yield to the authority of the word of Yehovah nor His signs and wonders. Are we any different today? Because this fact is true that we are no different than the outcome will be the same.


In this teaching from Beth Goyim a real end time ministry. We will look at the plagues and how that study will help us to significantly understand the Book of Revelation in a much more comprehensive way.


www.BGMCTV.org

north carolinayeshuamessianichebrew rootsncadamslexingtonbgmcjewish christian
