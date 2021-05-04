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Belgium political virologist Van Ranst tells about the fear campaign when corona was used for politics
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1227 views • May 04, 2021
From day one, Belgium was put in fear and politics started to use the 'flu' named corona (like there is also rhino and influenza)
Now van ranst is teaching and explaining others how to use the technique to control the masses of civilians with fear, for corona covid or whatever might be political advantage, useful . . . here a secret recording of the course in manipulation and using a flu as communications weapon.
Now van ranst is teaching and explaining others how to use the technique to control the masses of civilians with fear, for corona covid or whatever might be political advantage, useful . . . here a secret recording of the course in manipulation and using a flu as communications weapon.
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