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World battles coronavirus outbreak - BBC News
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15 views • February 26, 2020
Major outbreaks of the new coronavirus have suddenly been detected in both Italy and Iran in the past few days.
Meanwhile, cases in South Korea have surged making it one of the worst-affected countries.
Global cases of the virus have passed 80,000, the vast majority in China.
Iran, one of the worst-affected nations outside China, on Tuesday said its deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, had tested positive for the virus.
Meanwhile, cases in South Korea have surged making it one of the worst-affected countries.
Global cases of the virus have passed 80,000, the vast majority in China.
Iran, one of the worst-affected nations outside China, on Tuesday said its deputy health minister, Iraj Harirchi, had tested positive for the virus.
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