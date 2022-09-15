Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Aliens ETs Who Are Good and Who Are Bad
194 views
channel image
C.A.L.M.
Published 2 months ago |

#ETs #Aliens #TheGalacticFederation #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #GalacticFriends The veil will soon lift from your eyes to see ETs. Learn to distinguish which are our friends and which are our enemies. Enjoy the premier of Aliens Friends or Foes.

Keywords
aliensetsgalactic federationthe veilguardians of the galaxy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket