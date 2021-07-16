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Chinese spy ship spotted near allied war games; Pakistan bus blast kills Chinese Belt & Road workers
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40 views • July 16, 2021
Several Chinese engineers, killed in a bus explosion in Pakistan. Before the accident —they had been working for Beijing’s “#BeltandRoad Initiative.” Eleven countries are carrying out a joint military exercise in Australian waters. Nearby, a Chinese #SpyShip has been spotted. The U.S. strengthens measures to counter Chinese #Telecom companies. A nearly $2 billion program is on the way to reimburse American companies for removing Chinese equipment, including that from Huawei. 67 Falun Gong practitioners have died because of the Chinese regime’s persecution —in the first half of this year alone. Nearly 10,000 more were detained or harassed by Chinese police. And an eyewitness says the Chinese regime made a sophisticated industry of state-sanctioned organ harvesting. That’s as Beijing, for years, has flip-flopped on whether it takes and sells organs from executed prisoners.
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