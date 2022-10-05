Create New Account
The Star Of Your God
Why do you have to be born a Jew and can't convert to Judaism is often the question. According to this presentation you can convert to Judaism. That is because many Jews don't abide by God's rules. A researcher shares what he knows about Chabad Lubavitch, which is a Satanic doomsday cult behind the New World Order. The Bible addresses this cult which has their own god named Remphan. President Reagan said that the Chabad


are necessary for survival of civilization.  Obama was involved with the Chabad. They want to hasten the Messianic days (end times). Rebbe Schneerson made Netanyahu promise to work on it.

judaismchabad lubavitchsatanic doomsday

