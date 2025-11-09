Bulldozing the Amazon for a Climate Summit - BS for world leaders, 50K attendees

73 views • 1 day ago

A 13 km stretch of protected Amazon rainforest was decimated for the highway to ease traffic for the 50,000+ attendees, including world leaders.

In preparation for COP30 in Brazil, a new four-lane highway called Avenida Liberdade was greenlit.

Nothing says ‘sustainable’ like bulldozing the Amazon for a Climate Summit

