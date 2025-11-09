Bulldozing the Amazon for a Climate Summit - BS for world leaders, 50K attendees

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nothing says ‘sustainable’ like bulldozing the Amazon for a Climate Summit
In preparation for COP30 in Brazil, a new four-lane highway called Avenida Liberdade was greenlit.
A 13 km stretch of protected Amazon rainforest was decimated for the highway to ease traffic for the 50,000+ attendees, including world leaders.
Brazilian officials defend it as a "sustainable highway"…
(Climate Change Bull Shit!)