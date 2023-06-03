Create New Account
Bo Polny - I (GOD) WILL RIP THE EVIL OUT of this WORLD!
I (GOD) WILL RIP THE EVIL OUT of this WORLD!

The Angel of Death is on the Earth and will strike by the End of June

Mr. Bo Polny is an independent analyst of time who communes with God and receives enlightenment about future timelines.  He says the great wealth transfer from the wicked promised to us in the Bible will happen this month in June.  He receives no compensation of any kind from any groups, individuals or corporations.

👉Bo Polny's FREE PDF: https://qrco.de/bdyX9q

🔗Bo Polny's website LINK: https://www.gold2020forecast.com

Original Video Link :https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OQohApr7WHw

prophecybo-polnywealth-transferangel-of-deathanalyst-of-time

