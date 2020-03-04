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The Real Chosen People
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54 views • March 04, 2020
When we join with Jesus we become citizens of the invisible nation of God. No other nation has a right to the earth and no other King has any lasting authority. Pretty cool. But HOW do we join with Jesus and become members of his Kingdom? This video looks at how the real descendants of Abraham - the real children of the Kingdom - are all those people throughout history who share Abraham's single-minded faith in God. We are strangers on the earth, waiting for that Kingdom of faith and love that only Jesus can build.
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