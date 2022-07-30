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'They' Are Wirelessly Attacking The Name of Christ In Our Minds
https://emmind.net/scien/tiv/Files/(176)%20f_TBI-1-Persinger_2200.pdf Theoretical Biology Insights 2008:1 3–11 3
Correspondence: Michael A. Persinger, Behavioural Neuroscience and Biomolecular Science Programs,
Departments of Psychology and Biology, Laurentian University, Sudbury, Ontario, Canada P3E 2C6.
(Inventor of the God Helmet https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/God_helme)
Christianity, Jesus, Humanity, Youth, MKUltra, Wireless, 5G, Graphene, GrapheneHydroxide, 666, Beast, AI, HiveMind, Harari, WEF, NWO, Klaus, Treason, DeepState, MAGA, Patriot, Covid, Pfizer, Elon, Zuckerberg