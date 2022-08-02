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ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE || A Story of Our Times (Spoken Word Artist)
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
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209 views • August 02, 2022

If we don't recognize deeper truths and the darker sides of human nature or refuse to look at the ways in which we are being deceived, we are doomed to fall deeper into degradation of mind, soul, and society.  It is too much to accept or acknowledge how bad things really are and how we all played some part in allowing it to get to this point.  This is why people don't want to look at it, but ignorance is only bliss for so long and we are at the point where the willfully ignorant aren't even blissful but are fearful and judgmental.  Do our lives even have purpose?  Do ethical principles govern our societies?  Has our collective materialistic nature warped our priorities and created Gods out of money and ideologies and governments?  We are in a war for our consciousness and there are powerful people who want us, need us to stay asleep.  If we wake up their power means nothing, and their power is their identity.


It seems as if one of the

most common reasons

that we find ourselves

frustrated and disappointed

is that we underestimate

people's lack of awareness

Including our own




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Pixabay Images by freepsdgraphics, tskirde, ArtTower, chenspec, hucky, TheDigitalArtist


#zombieapocalypse #artist #fightforthesky

poet, modern poetry, wordsmith, creative writing, awakening, philosophy, rhyming poem

Keywords
politicalsocietywisdomculturesocialcommentaryartisttruth seekerhuman conditionpoempoetrycreative writinginsightscritical thinkingpoetobservationsthought provokingspoken wordmass psychosisprosethe big picturerhyme
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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